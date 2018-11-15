Singapore marks 100th Anniversary of the Armistice

On Sunday 11 November 2018, the British High Commission, Singapore along with partners from the Singapore Armed Forces Veterans’ League and with the support of the Inter-Religious Organisation hosted the annual Remembrance Day service at the Kranji War Cemetery. The day also marked the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War I, which is also the day the Armistice was signed by the Allied Forces and Germany.

Some 1,800 members of the public, the diplomatic corps, the UK and Singapore military, religious groups and students attended the ceremony, paying heartfelt tribute to all who died in war. To mark Armistice Day and the five years of the war, a bell on loan from The Battlebox at Fort Canning in Singapore was rung by an officer from HMS Argyll.

Media covered the event with the main local English newspaper noting High Commissioner’s remark ‘urging people to never forget the sacrifice and suffering of those who had died in the war’.

