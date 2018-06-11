Sellafield Ltd support for economic growth in Cumbria

The former MP for Copeland has been in his current post - Sellafield Ltd’s Head of Development and Community Relations - for the past 12 months and was a key speaker at an Industry and Parliament Trust (IPT) event on regional development/supporting economic growth, hosted by Anna Turley MP.

Jamie told the parliamentary audience how Sellafield Ltd recently signed up to the Northern Powerhouse initiative to provide the opportunity to work with other partners on key strategic themes, such as improving connectivity and transport, skills, science and innovation.

He said:

Together, we will work to help make the Northern Powerhouse a reality. We are a major industrial player, with fantastic expertise, technology and a buoyant supply chain. It’s important for our future that we broaden understanding of our mission and our contribution to the regional and national economy. Partnership across government, industry and communities is the best chance of realising our ambitions. In Cumbria, I want to see the economy diversify and have greater private sector involvement, and dependence on Sellafield reduced.

Jamie added: