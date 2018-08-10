Sellafield Ltd announces a £20,000 donation to Egremont Crab Fair

The Crab Fair is one of England’s oldest events – this September will mark the 751st – and our donation will help safeguard their future.

The donation has been used to fund ground protection mats, which will enable vehicles and displays to access the sports field whatever the weather. The mats will last for many years, meaning the benefit of our donation will be felt for decades to come.

Donation to Crab Fair

They’ll also become a valuable asset for other community organisations, as the Crab Fair Committee has linked up with the organisers of Distington Vintage Rally and Eskdale, Gosforth, Wasdale and Ennerdale County Shows to make the funding bid – they’ll loan out the mats to those other events.

Tracey West, from the Sellafield Ltd Social Impact Team, said:

This is a really great project because it links a number of community groups and our donation is providing a community asset which will be of use for a long time. It helps make those events, each one an important part of the fabric in West Cumbria, more sustainable.

Daniel Shutt, of Egremont Crab Fair Committee, said: