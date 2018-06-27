Sellafield hits the road to grow local supply chain

The company is taking its ‘Tier 2’ suppliers on a road trip around the county to build links with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The aim is to get more local SMEs involved in Sellafield’s £2bn a year decommissioning programme.

The first mission will take place on Monday, July 16 in Allerdale and Copeland.

It aims to take in 6 companies. SMEs are being urged to volunteer to be one of the destinations.

Similar events are also being arranged for Carlisle, Barrow, Penrith and South Lakes, and Warrington.

John Berry, Sellafield Ltd supply chain manager, said:

We want to make sure as many companies as possible, regardless of size or sector, benefit from the unique opportunities in the Sellafield clean-up programme.

Our trade missions are a chance for businesses to get their foot in the door of the multi-billion pound nuclear decommissioning market.

The unqiue twist here is that rather than those companies coming to us and our contractors, we are going to them.

They’ll be able to show us around their premises, demonstrate their capabilities and talk direct to the people who manage these multi-million pound frameworks and contracts.

Emma-Jayne Gooch, Sellafield Ltd’s head of supply chain and innovation said:

This is a really great way for us to showcase the excellence in our SME community.

We’re also keen to dispel the myth that our tier two contractors are only looking to procure construction and engineering services.

In reality, they buy a full range of professional and ancillary services like training, hotel rooms, stationery – you name it!

We’re delighted our tier two partners are supporting this; it’s clear they share our passion for showcasing the brilliance of our local SMEs.

Businesses in Allerdale or Copeland wishing to express an interest in hosting a visit should email: supply.chain.enquiries@sellafieldsites.com before July 6.