Sellafield engineers shine at global awards

The company has won 2 awards at the annual Institute of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) event, which celebrates the achievements of chemical engineers around the world.

The ‘Young Industrialist Award’ went to Sellafield Ltd employee, Rojiar Ferschy, a process design engineer helping to solve the site’s decommissioning challenges.

Rojiar was recognized for her outstanding professional and personal achievements, having moved to the UK from Iran in 2006 before learning to speak English at the age of 17.

She has since excelled in her training and career at Sellafield as a passionate advocate of chemical engineering.

Judges were particularly impressed by Rojiar’s personal dedication to voluntary work, using her free time to mentor aspiring engineers, help on water and sanitation projects abroad and teach English within refugee camps in Iran and Turkey.

The ‘Team Award’ went to Sellafield Ltd, Progressive Alliance and AXIOM for their work to build a new facility to enable long-term storage of nuclear material at the Sellafield site.

They were praised for their collaborative approach to the design and construction of the Sellafield Product and Residues Store retreatment plant.

Teams from Jacobs, Atkins and Sellafield Ltd were also highly commended for their work in the First Generation Magnox Storage Pond and Evaporator D projects.

Paul Haworth, chief process engineer for Sellafield Ltd said:

Congratulations to all finalists and our winners. It is fantastic that our teams and supply chain colleagues have been recognised on this global scale, for their contribution to the site’s clean-up mission.

Ken Rivers, IChemE President said: