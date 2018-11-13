Sellafield Emergency Exercise – Wednesday 14th November 2018

The exercise will take place in the morning and will involve activities that may be visible and audible to neighbouring communities.

The site siren may be sounded and the public and agency alert cascade system may be activated. This means that local residents who have registered to receive automated SMS text, email and telephone warnings from us, may be contacted.

Exercise umpires and safety marshalls wearing high visibility clothing might be visible to people off site. The exercise scenario will require the use of low level pyrotechnics which might be audible to neighbouring communities.

Emergency exercises are held regularly at all nuclear licensed sites to test their readiness in the event of an emergency.

If you would like any further information please contact us:

Public/stakeholder queries - 07736640682 / 01946 823362

Media queries - 07590 493749 / 019467 86227