Sellafield Emergency Exercise – Tuesday 10th July 2018

The site siren MAY be sounded and the public and agency alert cascade system MAY be activated. This means local residents who have registered to receive automated SMS text, email and telephone warnings from Sellafield, may be contacted.

Emergency exercises are held regularly at all nuclear licensed sites to test their readiness in the event of an emergency.

If you require any further information please contact the below;

Public/stakeholder queries - Tel: 07764880100 / 019467 85802

Media queries - Tel: 07590 493749/ 019467 86227