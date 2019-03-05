News story
Security and Policing 2019
Countries, territories and organisations invited by Department for International Trade Defence and Security Organisation (DIT DSO) to attend.
Countries, territories and organisations invited:
- Algeria
- Angola
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Columbia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Indonesia
- Iraq
- Italy
- Japan
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Morocco
- NATO
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of Korea
- Romania
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- UAE
- Ukraine
- USA
- Vietnam
