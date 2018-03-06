News story

Security and Policing 2018

Countries, territories and organisations invited by Department for International Trade Defence and Security Organisation (DIT DSO) to attend.

Published 6 March 2018
Department for International Trade Defence & Security Organisation
  • Algeria
  • Angola
  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Bahrain
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Botswana
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Columbia
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Egypt
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iraq
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Republic of Korea
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Lebanon
  • Lithuania
  • Luxemburg
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • NATO
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Panama
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • Tunisia
  • UAE
  • Ukraine
  • USA
  • UN
