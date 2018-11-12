Secretary of State for Scotland reiterates support for Tayside following first meeting of Michelin action group

Scottish Secretary David Mundell today [12 November 2018] reiterated the UK Government’s commitment to help find a solution to the closure of Dundee’s Michelin factory and provide wider support the region’s economy.

Mr Mundell today attended the first meeting of the Michelin Action Group in Dundee, along with the Scottish Government and other partners, to discuss the next steps for the factory.

At the meeting the Scottish Secretary also confirmed the UK Government’s wider support for the region by announcing a £5 million investment for innovation and development in Dundee’s world-class gaming industry. He also confirmed the Tay Cities Deal – in which the UK Government is investing £150 million – will be signed on 22 November.

Mr Mundell said:

Today’s meeting was a constructive one, with everyone committed to doing everything possible to support the Michelin workers, and help find innovative proposals for a new future for the factory. That is the Action Group’s priority. We also need to ensure the Dundee and wider Tay economies are as robust as possible. That is why I have today announced a £5 million investment in Dundee’s world-leading games industry through the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy. I look forward to signing the Tay Cities Deal later this month, which will bring a £150 million UK Government investment to Tayside, boosting jobs and prosperity.

The £5 million games industry funding, part of the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, will go to the InGAME project. Led by Abertay University, it brings together a number of games companies, the University of Dundee and the University of St Andrews in a dedicated research and development centre. Based in Dundee, it will provide product, service and experience innovation to games companies across the UK.