Scottish Secretary visits Glasgow School of Art to view Degree Show 2018 and Mackintosh restorations

During a visit to Glasgow, Scottish Secretary David Mundell visited the Glasgow School of Art to see some of the work from graduating students across the School of Design, School of Fine Art, Innovation School and the Mackintosh School of Architecture.

Among the projects on view was a touching illustrated book by Communication Design student Kaitlin Mechan. The book depicts the story of her grandfather’s experiences in the 51st Highland Division, who were captured by the German army at St Valery in 2014 and then held as Prisoners of War for 5 years.

In advance of the formal reopening in 2019, Scottish Secretary David Mundell also had the opportunity to see the restoration work of the iconic Mackintosh building which was almost completely destroyed in a 2014 fire. The UK Government recognises the importance of the Mackintosh building to the Glasgow School of Art as well as to the whole of Scotland, having contributed £10M in funding to the restoration project.

Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell said:

I was pleased to visit the Glasgow School of Art and see the opening of the Degree Show 2018, and meet with the students behind the art to hear about their briefs and how the scenery of Scotland inspired their work.