Scottish Secretary travels to Iceland to boost Scottish trade links

Scottish Secretary David Mundell is in Iceland today [Friday 8 February] on a short visit to build trade links between the country and Scotland.

As the UK prepares to leave the EU, Mr Mundell will use his visit to Iceland to strengthen and grow Scotland-Iceland business relationships.

Mr Mundell will visit biotech company Ossur, the HB Grandi Fish processing plant and the University of Iceland. He will also meet the Icelandic fishing minister. The Secretary of State will be the guest of honour at an LGBT diversity reception at the British Embassy in Reykjavík, celebrating the UK and Iceland’s shared commitment to LGBT rights.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mr Mundell said:

As the UK prepares to leave the EU, it is vital that we do all we can to promote trade with partners, both old and new, around the world. Scotland and Iceland have strong cultural, academic and economic connections, and I look forward to building on these with my trip this week. I will be promoting Scottish business and skills – particularly in fishing and biotech – and I hope we will be able to further develop those relationships in the future.

The UK and Iceland are significant partners, with trade between the two countries worth around £1.5 billion in the year to September 2018, and Icelandic companies have a number of high-tech and asset investments in the UK. In addition, both Scotland and Iceland have strong fishing and fish processing industries.

Iceland and the UK share a number of international interests, including on security, climate change and human rights. Some 320,000 UK nationals visit Iceland every year, including on direct flights from Glasgow and Edinburgh.