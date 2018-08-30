Scottish Secretary discusses economic development in Argyll and Bute

On his two-day visit [Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 August 2018], Mr Mundell’s programme included:

Meeting personnel at HMNB Clyde in Helensburgh, to discuss the economic partnership between the local community and the base, and see newly-refurbished service personnel accommodation in the town.

Traveling to Inveraray for a roundtable with a number of Argyll and Bute businesses. They discussed the challenges and opportunities of EU Exit, and the Government’s recently-published EU Exit White Paper. Mr Mundell also visited Loch Fyne Oysters and Fyne Ales to discuss the implications of Brexit for their businesses.

Mr Mundell said:

I was pleased to have the opportunity to meet Argyll and Bute Council, HMNB Clyde and a number of local businesses to discuss the issues and opportunities for the local economy, and to hear more about the Council’s proposals for a rural growth fund.

We also discussed the priorities of businesses as we prepare to leave the EU. The UK Government is determined to get a deal with the EU which works for Scotland and the rest of the UK – one which allows us to continue trading with the EU while also striking ambitious new trade deals around the world.