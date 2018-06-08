Scottish people recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2018

Following on from the publication of the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2018 list today (June 8 2018), Scottish Secretary David Mundell passes on his congratulations to Scottish honourees:

I am pleased to see the Queen’s Birthday honours recognise the achievements of a diverse and inspiring number of our fellow Scots. From sporting icons to key players in business and academia, these individuals have been influential in shaping our nation.

As Scotland’s most capped footballer and joint leading goal scorer, Kenny Dalglish was rightly crowned ‘king’ by his fans around the world. His glittering achievements in football and dedicated service to communities, including through his unwavering support for the families of the Hillsborough victims and the millions of pounds raised by his family’s cancer charity, mean that ‘King Kenny’ now deservedly becomes a Knight.

I also welcome the Knighthood for Jim Ratcliffe, chair and chief executive of Ineos Chemical Group, who has built a business empire which contributes so much to the Scottish economy. And I’m pleased to see awards to celebrate the success of individuals in the Winter Olympics and Paralympics including an OBE for Mike Hay, Chef de Mission, Team GB.