Responding to the Scottish GDP figures published this morning, Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell said:

It is good to see that Scotland’s economy is growing - especially in the manufacturing sector - however, over the year, Scotland’s economy has lagged behind the UK’s.

The UK Government is investing to boost economic growth through its ambitious modern industrial strategy, and direct investment into Scotland’s cities and regions through growth and city deals. The Scottish Government needs to work with us and use its extensive powers to make sure that it is supporting productivity and growth in Scotland.