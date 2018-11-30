SCOTTISH EXPORTS TO THE FORE AHEAD OF EU EXIT

Scottish companies had the chance to boost export sales yesterday [29 November] when they were showcased in London to an audience of Ambassadors and High Commissioners from all around the world including Japan, Denmark and Paraguay.

The ‘Taste of Scotland’ event hosted by Scottish Secretary David Mundell came following the UK’s Brexit agreement with the EU which will create huge opportunities for Scottish companies – not just in trade with the EU but across the globe.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said:

Scottish food producers are world-renowned. New and innovative companies are thriving while iconic brands remain much-love household names. The ‘Taste of Scotland’ event is not just a St Andrew’s Day celebration, but a fantastic opportunity for producers to build on Scotland’s great export record. That is as important as ever as we prepare to leave the EU and the deal secured by the Prime Minister in Brussels this week creates positive opportunities for Scottish companies – continuing frictionless trade with the EU and opening up new markets across the globe.

Held in Dover House on Whitehall, the event saw influential guests from around the world enjoy a range of high-quality Scottish produce. From the Isle of Arran to Aberdeenshire though to the central belt, products on display included seafood, whisky, gin and shortbread.

The products on show at the reception were