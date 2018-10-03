Scottish companies win £1.7 million UK Government funding for healthcare innovation

Three Scottish companies are to receive funding for health tech research, part of the UK Government investment in developing technology to transform health and social care. They are

RoslinCT, Edinburgh. Awarded £887,000 to develop stem cell therapies for clinical use, working with ReproCELL.

Stormid, Edinburgh/Glasgow. Awarded £586,000 to develop digital services for patients with lung conditions.

Daysix, Edinburgh. Awarded £290,000 to develop a clinical decision support app with the potential to transform the delivery of trauma care globally.

The projects have been funded by the UK Government as part of its Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, managed by UK Research and Innovation.

UK Government minister for Scotland, Lord Ian Duncan, will today [Thursday 4 October] visit all three of the Scottish projects. Speaking ahead of his visits Lord Duncan said:

This UK Government funding is about supporting breakthrough technologies to transform healthcare across the country for both patients and staff. Three Scottish companies will receive more than £1.7 million to develop cell-based therapeutics, digital self-management services for lung patients and systems to provide real-time decision support in the care of trauma patients. Scottish companies are at the forefront of life science developments, and this UK Government funding will help them develop their expertise even further.

Daysix

UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said:

Technology is revolutionising industries across our economy, and new innovations play a key role in advancing our healthcare sector to make sure people are living longer, healthier and happier lives. By pooling the expertise of the public and private sectors, as highlighted through the Life Sciences Sector Deal and the modern Industrial Strategy, we are making every opportunity to reach our full potential in finding new discoveries and technologies to diagnose illnesses earlier that could lead to more lives being saved.

Ian Campbell, Executive Chair of Innovate UK, for UK Research and Innovation said: