Scotland's biggest trading partner continues to be rest of UK

Exports to the rest of the UK make up 61 per cent of Scotland’s total exports, nearly four times the amount of trade with the EU market.

Independent research published by the Fraser of Allander Institute in November last year showed that around 560,000 jobs in Scotland (nearly one in four of all jobs) are supported by demand for Scottish goods and services from the rest of the UK.

These statistics underline how vital it is that we do maintain Scottish businesses’ trade with their closest and most valuable market.

Commenting on the figures, Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: