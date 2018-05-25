News story
Scottish Secretary David Mundell has commented on the publication of ‘Scotland: the new case for optimism’.
Mr Mundell said:
Scotland voted decisively in 2014 to remain part of the UK. That decision should be respected. The public do not want another divisive independence referendum.
We want to work with the Scottish Government to maximise the opportunities our exit from the European Union will bring. We should all put our energies into making sure we get the right deal for Scotland and the rest of the UK as we leave the EU.
