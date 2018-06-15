Rob Yetts is LLWR's new Head of Site

Rob Yetts has been named new Head of Site at the LLW Repository in west Cumbria.

Born in Seascale, close to the Repository Site, Rob started his career as a 16-year-old apprentice fitter with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority on what is now the Sellafield site.

He spent seven years at the Repository in a senior managerial capacity delivering a major Decommissioning Programme before being asked to take his new role by Managing Director Dennis Thompson.

He said: “Dennis’s vision is for the Site to operate as an ‘integrated whole’ and to do this I want to review what we’ve got now and hopefully make it better - for everyone.

“There could potentially be some changes going forward, but the goal is to build on the good work of previous Heads of Site and get the Site functioning really well and being ready for whatever might come next.

“I’m passionate about getting work delivered. We are not here to sit on our hands and put our feet under the table. I’ve always had a very strong work ethic and have extremely high expectations from those around me.

“However, that’s not to say we shouldn’t enjoy our days here at work and have a bit of fun along the way but still go home safe having delivered our workscope.”