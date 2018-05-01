Recruitment Campaigns open for Psychiatrist and retired Judicial Parole Board members

The Centre for Public Appointments has today opened recruitment campaigns for both Psychiatrist and retired Judicial Parole Board members.

Martin Jones, CEO of the Parole Board, said:

“We are very happy to support these recruitment campaigns.

“It is an important and engaging role to be appointed as a Parole Board member, where protection of the public is the priority, and we welcome applicants who have the skills and experience to rise to that challenge.”

The key task of all members of the Parole Board is to make rigorous, fair and timely risk assessments about individual cases which have the primary aim of protecting the public.

These are routine recruitment campaigns to fill positions that will be vacated by a number of current Parole Board members who are near the end of their tenure. There is the potential for up to 20 appointments per campaign.

The appointment will run for 5 years with the possibility of reappointment for a further term subject to satisfactory appraisal and at the discretion of Ministers.

The deadline for applications is 12:00 on 21 May 2018.