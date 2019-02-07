RAF Capability Innovation Day

On behalf of the RAF , the Defence and Security Accelerator ( DASA ) would like to invite members of Defence, industry and academia to attend an Air Command Innovation day taking place at High Wycombe on 28 February 2019.

The RAF will be informing delegates on the context of the future air environment capability and encouraging attendees to share ideas to help improve future operating and capability outcomes.

Senior Air personnel will be in attendance, with an opportunity for delegates to ask questions in an open forum. Workshops will be taking place in the afternoon, focusing on tackling specific Defence challenges within multi-domain operations.

Attendees will also be given the opportunity to inform the 2019 RAF Wargame (EAGLE WARRIOR 19) on next generation, novel and innovative ideas, concepts and capabilities which have the potential to change the way the RAF operates.

The RAF is particularly interested in engaging with organisations who have not worked with Defence before.

If you would like to attend this event, please register your interest here.

Please note, registration does not guarantee you a place. A confirmation email will be sent to you from the Defence and Security Accelerator confirming your attendance.

Registration for this event will close at midday, Monday 18 February 2019.