Results from the new GAD client feedback report show clients rate our service and work highly. This feedback is a valuable indicator about how effectively we work and as part of the research, clients described GAD as “professional, reliable and trusted”.

Professional

As experts we are trusted to deliver a professional service with integrity. GAD’s people take pride in working in a way that reflects our values of agile, dedicated, expert, partnering and trusted. Clients said our people were “extremely helpful in introducing innovation in the work they perform for us” and “their professionalism, enthusiasm and motivation is very evident”.

Reliable

Overall, clients said teams deliver work on time (with 81% of respondents scoring us at least 8 out of 10) and within scope (86% scoring us at least 8).

Martin Clarke, the Government Actuary commented: “We value the comments and observations from clients. This has been a successful year for GAD. Feedback remained excellent and this has led to further assignments because of our growing reputation and profile.”

Trusted

When we asked clients how we compared to other organisations (eg other government shared service providers and private sector consultancy firms) the consensus was that we compared very favourably.

Clients who were asked if GAD had demonstrated these values in our interaction with them, gave the highest score (92%) for the GAD value of ‘trusted’.