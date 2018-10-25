Prime Minister appoints Lord Evans of Weardale as Chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life

The Prime Minister has today appointed Lord Evans of Weardale as Chair of the Committee on Standards in Public life, following pre-appointment scrutiny by the House of Commons Public Administration and Constitutional affairs Committee.

The independent Committee on Standards in Public Life advises the Prime Minister on ethical standards across the whole of public life in the UK. It monitors and reports on issues relating to the standards of conduct of all public office holders.

Lord Evans has been appointed for a five-year term following open competition under the Cabinet Office Governance code. He replaces Lord (Paul) Bew, who has chaired the Committee since August 2013.

Jonathan Evans of Weardale spent 33 years in the UK Security Service, six as Director General. During his career he has worked on counter-espionage and counter-terrorism, both international and domestic, including initiatives against cyber threats. He retired from the Security Service in April 2013. He was appointed as a crossbench peer for his contribution to public service by the Prime Minister in 2014 and was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath in the 2013 New Year Honours List.

He is a non-executive Director of HSBC Holdings plc, a Director of Ark Data Centres Ltd and a member of the Public Interest Committee of KPMG UK. He advises a number of private sector boards involved in cyber security and technology. Lord Evans is also a school governor of a state secondary school, Chair of the Kent Search and Rescue charity and is a Deputy Lieutenant of Kent.

