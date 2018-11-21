News story
Peter Dewfall joins BPDTS Ltd’s Executive Team
Peter Dewfall has joined the BPDTS Ltd Executive Team as the new Head of Digital Service Management.
Peter Dewfall was previously with DXC Technology where he held several senior roles leading delivery of services to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) - completing significant transformations in both the secure and high secure sectors of the MOD.
During his 20 years of IT experience, Peter has led the delivery of services to a wide range of customers. He has been involved in delivering digital transformation in the health sector, transforming Cambridge University Hospital into an all-electronic records hospital, and the migration of the MOD into a private cloud Office 365 environment.
Welcoming the appointment, BPDTS Chief Executive Officer, Loveday Ryder, said:
I’m delighted that Pete Dewfall has joined the company as our new Head of Digital Service Management. He brings a wealth of experience in delivering high quality digital services to customers, at scale. I’m very much looking forward to working with him drive delivery of world class service to the Department for Work and Pensions.