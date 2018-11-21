Peter Dewfall joins BPDTS Ltd’s Executive Team

Peter Dewfall was previously with DXC Technology where he held several senior roles leading delivery of services to the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) - completing significant transformations in both the secure and high secure sectors of the MOD .

During his 20 years of IT experience, Peter has led the delivery of services to a wide range of customers. He has been involved in delivering digital transformation in the health sector, transforming Cambridge University Hospital into an all-electronic records hospital, and the migration of the MOD into a private cloud Office 365 environment.

Welcoming the appointment, BPDTS Chief Executive Officer, Loveday Ryder, said: