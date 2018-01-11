Press release
Parole Board statement for Antoni Imiela
A spokesperson for the Parole Board said:
“We can confirm that the Ministry of Justice has referred the case of Antoni Imiela for an parole review. The review is following the standard 6 month process for all indeterminate sentence prisoners and will be reviewed on the papers in the first instance. The review may be concluded on the papers or alternatively it may be directed to an oral hearing.”
Published 11 January 2018