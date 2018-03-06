Parole Board will have new phone numbers and email addresses from 12 March 2018

What is happening?

The Parole Board is moving to a modern IT platform to help support its work going forward.

What does this mean?

This means that is necessary for the Parole Board to change all of its phone numbers and email addresses.

When will this happen?

The new phone numbers and email addresses will be active from 12 March 2018.

Here are the new general enquiries and press enquiries contact details that you can use to contact the Parole Board from 12 March 2018:

General enquiries: telephone: +44 20 3880 0885 email: info@paroleboard.gov.uk

Press enquiries: telephone: +44 20 3880 0809 email: comms@paroleboard.gov.uk

What about writing to the Chair or CEO?

Here are the new email addresses to contact the CEO or Chair of the Parole Board:

Contact the CEO: CEO@paroleboard.gov.uk

Contact the Chair: Chairman@paroleboard.gov.uk

Things to remember: