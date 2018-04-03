Press release

Parole Board response to the Review of Law, Policy and Procedure Relating to Parole Decisions

The Parole Board is pleased to provide a response to the Review of Law, Policy and Procedure Relating to Parole Decisions that is being conducted by the Secretary of State for Justice.

From:
Parole Board
The response is based on consultation with Parole Board Members and discussions with the Board’s wider stakeholders and was sent to the Ministry of Justice on 15 March 2018.

We look forward to the publication of the full review and working with the Ministry of Justice to carry out its recommendations.

