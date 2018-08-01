Press release
"Parole: 50 years and Counting": Speech given to Parole Board by Rt Hon Sir Brian Leveson
The Rt Hon Sir Brian Leveson, President of the Queen’s Bench Division, and former Parole Board member, gave a speech, “Parole: 50 years and Counting”, at the Parole Board members’ Strategy Day on 18 July 2018.
This speech was to bring to a close the series of events marking the 50th Anniversary of the Parole Board.
Published 1 August 2018