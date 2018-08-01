Press release

"Parole: 50 years and Counting": Speech given to Parole Board by Rt Hon Sir Brian Leveson

The Rt Hon Sir Brian Leveson, President of the Queen’s Bench Division, gave a speech, "Parole: 50 years and Counting", at the Parole Board members' Strategy Day on 18 July 2018

Published 1 August 2018
From:
Parole Board
PB logo

The Rt Hon Sir Brian Leveson, President of the Queen’s Bench Division, and former Parole Board member, gave a speech, “Parole: 50 years and Counting”, at the Parole Board members’ Strategy Day on 18 July 2018.

"50 years of the Parole Board - A personal Perspective": speech by The Rt Hon Brian Leveson

PDF, 524KB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email info@paroleboard.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This speech was to bring to a close the series of events marking the 50th Anniversary of the Parole Board.

Published 1 August 2018