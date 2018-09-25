OTS Board changes taking place in the next few months

Today, due to unanticipated changes in his personal and family circumstances, Paul Morton, who has been Tax Director of the OTS since March 2017, has announced his decision to step down from his role, once a successor is in place.

Paul Morton said:

It has been a great privilege to serve as Tax Director of the OTS , and to see so much energy and professionalism focused on improving the taxpayer experience. I am grateful to stakeholders for their unwavering support and to HM Treasury and HMRC colleagues for their outstanding spirit of collaboration. I very much regret that unanticipated changes in my personal and family circumstances mean that I am no longer able to devote sufficient time to the OTS to fulfill this role. I look forward to following the progress of the important contribution made by the OTS .

Angela Knight CBE had decided over the summer break to step down due to other commitments, having chaired the OTS since January 2016. She will be continuing in the role until her successor and the new Tax Director are fully in place.

Angela Knight CBE said:

I would like to pay tribute to the fresh thinking Paul Morton has brought to the organisation. Paul will be missed and we all wish him well for the future. Chairing the OTS for three years has been hugely enjoyable and it has been a privilege to work with its dedicated team. Other commitments mean that I will be handing over the role of Chair in due course, once the new Tax Director and my successor are in post. I do so in the knowledge that the OTS has been revitalised, its role strengthened and its impact increasing.

Teresa Graham, Senior Independent Director of the OTS , said:

I am very saddened that Angela and Paul are each having to step down. They have together provided energy and leadership which has made a noticeable difference to the work and reputation of the OTS , and they will be greatly missed.

The roles of OTS Chair and Tax Director are each Chancellor Appointments, as provided for in Schedule 25 to Finance Act 2016. Each of these roles will be advertised in the usual way.

Notes for editors

The OTS is the independent adviser to government on simplifying the UK tax system, to make it easier for the taxpayer; it does not implement changes - these are a matter for government and for Parliament.

The OTS works to improve the experience of all who interact with the tax system. It aims to reduce the administrative burden - which is what people encounter in practice - as well as looking to simplify the rules, as simplification of the technical and administrative aspects of tax are each important, both to taxpayers and to HMRC.