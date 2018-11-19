Opening of business applications for the new UK Investment Support Directory

A refresh of the former UK Advisory Network, the UK Investment Support Directory will provide investors with a list of British businesses with experience helping overseas firms set up or expand their operations in the UK who are available and happy to offer help to companies looking to invest across the country.

Minister for Investment, Graham Stuart said:

This support directory is just one of the ways in which DIT is helping to drive investment to every corner of the UK. We are making it easier than ever before for foreign investors to find opportunities in the UK, supported by our network of HMTCs and global experts across more than 100 countries.

Membership to the directory will be free and provides a great opportunity for businesses looking to further expand their network or increase their visibility to foreign investors across new international markets.

The directory will simplify the link between investors and experienced UK businesses and will ensure necessary support is easy to find when needed. It will also help promote the expertise of the UK’s service sector to investors across the globe.

Applications to join the new directory are open to business from Monday 19 November and will close on Monday 17 December. Businesses will find out if their application has been successful in early 2019 with the new directory expected to launch in the spring of 2019.

We hope the directory will help overseas businesses of all sizes find the most appropriate local support to encourage them to invest in the UK.

Further information

Are you a UK company with experience helping investors navigate the UK market? Then please apply to the UK Investment Support Directory to connect with investors from around the world.

Complete the UK Investment Support Directory Application Form (MS Word Document, 78.8KB) demonstrating you meet a transparent set of membership criteria relevant to your expertise facilitating investment into the UK (see section 3b of application). Applications should be sent to investmentdirectoryapplications@trade.gov.uk.

We are hoping to receive applications from firms across a wide range of service sectors throughout the UK, including, but not limited to, accountants, lawyers, management consultants and publicity professionals (section 4 of application form).

Email the DIT Team at investmentdirectory@trade.gov.uk to find out more about the UK Investment Support Directory.

Please note that if you are not successful in joining the directory at this stage, there will be further opportunities to apply.