Open call for sponsors and partners for the World Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE

This is a unique and high profile opportunity to partner with us at Expo 2020 Dubai and put your business at the forefront of Global Britain. Working with us to establish a presence at the largest business, economic and cultural event in the world will give you a global platform to gain significant commercial exposure and help the UK create a truly spectacular presence at the Expo.

At a hugely important time in the UK’s history, we are looking for partners who share our ambition to position the UK as a global partner for world markets, a force for good, and an open, welcoming nation of people.

Experience tells us that when the world in is one place, the UK has the opportunity to realise significant geo political and economic benefits from a strong participation. Previous sponsors of our world stage events have seen strong returns on investment including securing donations and deals in the millions, fruitful cross-border partnerships and a quantifiable increase in business wins.

Themes of the Expo

The theme of Expo 2020 Dubai is ‘Connecting minds, creating the future’. It signals the global need to work together to inspire future generations and to develop partnerships across sectors, organisations and geographies to address the many needs of our fast changing world.

This central theme is structured around 3 sub-themes of:

opportunity

mobility

sustainability

These sub-themes represent 3 critical drivers of global progress.

The UK’s theme for Expo 2020 Dubai is ‘The UK – innovating for a shared future’.

The UK pavilion

The UK has a strong award-winning track record at previous Expos and will be participating in Dubai, with a self-build pavilion located in the Opportunity district of the Expo site.

It has an outstanding history and strong relationship with Expo - with pavilions at Shanghai, Milan and Astana, and economic legacies in the millions from the associated business programmes. The UK once again intends to deliver an exciting, stand-out pavilion, based on the theme and subthemes of Expo whilst also celebrating the very ‘Best of British’.

The opportunity for our partners

We are looking for sponsors and partners to help us deliver a truly stand-out UK presence at Expo 2020 Dubai. Our aim is to use Expo to drive significant trade and inward investment for the UK. We aim to highlight a number of key sectors, including infrastructure and finance, technology, healthcare, consumer goods, catering and food and beverage. Sponsorship offers a truly unique platform for UK companies in these sectors to:

gain significant commercial exposure, through a strategically important international event, held in a growing and well established international market

showcase the very best of British products, expertise and services to an influential world-wide audience

align with the UK government and British values

work in partnership with us to create content and help attract a high profile and relevant audience

receive invitations to all UK government hosted events around the design competition for the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai UAE.

All our sponsorship and partnership opportunities can be tailored to help individual businesses exploit the platform that the UK Pavilion in Dubai provides. We will develop bespoke partner rights packages for businesses that can provide either direct financial support or value in kind support, in the form of a free product or service.