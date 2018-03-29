OISC launches webinar

We are introducing seminars on line. The practical consideration is that since we initiated the workshop programme our reach has been limited. While hundreds of advisers have been able to attend our workshops and seminars, we recognise that many have not had the opportunity to do so. Hence, we have wanted to improve access, especially in our world of remote access and digital devices.

We have now published a webinar, which focuses on personal contact in Consumer Satisfaction. While the presentation is not as detailed or interactive as the seminar the webinar will give you more than a flavour of the content of the seminar, give a clear insight to what the OISC expects, and what you can do to help your own organisations.

After you have completed the webinar we would be grateful for your feedback. Please complete the evaluation which is accessed here. Your feedback is very important to us, and will help shape future webinars.