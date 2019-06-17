ODP on social media

Being part of ODP means you are part of the largest profession in ‘A Brilliant Civil Service’.

ODP makes up over half of the Civil Service workforce and includes thousands of colleagues working in a wide range of roles in numerous departments across government.

Being an active member of our community will help you to increase your own skills and those of your team. There are lots of opportunities to get involved in helping make this a thriving ODP community. For example, national and international awareness events such as National Customer Service Week, National Apprenticeship Week and Learning at Work Week.

You can also share your success stories and best practice, and engage with your colleagues across the profession on our website, social media and the ODP Newsletter. You can follow our Learning Blasts on Twitter, which is a fantastic and easy way to keep your skills up to date.

Get involved with your ODP community online:

Join in the conversation or start a new one using the hashtag #ProudToBeODP.