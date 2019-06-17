You can attend our events throughout the year. These events are designed to help build your capabilities, build networks and share best practice. Some local and regional events are organised by our members in departments. We also have a regular programme of centrally organised events including our annual Celebration Event, our ODP Roadshows and you can also find us at Civil Service Live.

Whether locally or centrally organised, ODP events give you the chance to find out more about your profession.

Getting together with colleagues provides a platform to build your networks, share challenges and experiences, helps you understand more about the work of wider government and other professions and builds links so that collaborating with others is easier.

Our events can also support you in your Continuous Professional Development.

If you’re having an event in your area and want to promote the profession, there’s a great range of ODP merchandise to help you raise awareness.

For more information, email: events.operational-delivery-profession@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk