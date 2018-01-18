No new inquest into the death of Stuart Lubbock

After careful consideration, the Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC MP has decided not to provide his authority for an application to be made to the High Court for a new inquest into the death of Stuart Lubbock. Mr Lubbock was found dead at the home of Michael Barrymore on 31 March 2001.

Mr Lubbock’s father submitted an application under the Coroners Act 1988 to request a new inquest into the death of his son on the grounds of new evidence.

An application for a fresh inquest may be made only with the authority of the Attorney General. The Attorney can provide his authority only if he is satisfied there is sufficient admissible evidence that there is a reasonable prospect of the Court being persuaded to order a new inquest.

The Attorney concluded that none of the grounds of challenge set out in the application had a reasonable prospect of success. As there is no fresh evidence that will likely lead to a different outcome being recorded on the inquisition he would not be able to provide his authority for the applications to be made to the High Court.

The Attorney General said:

I offer my deepest sympathy to the family of Stuart Lubbock for their loss, but, as disappointing as it will be for the family, it would not be right to pass this matter to the High Court when the tests for a new inquest are not met.

The original inquest was held by Coroner’s Court in Epping between 9 and 13 September 2002 and concluded with an open verdict.