New guidance on financial and trade sanctions for importers and exporters

Sanctions come in different shapes and size – financial sanctions, trade sanctions, arms embargoes and sectoral sanctions. It can be difficult to navigate the legislation and understand what steps businesses need to take to ensure they are compliant.

That’s why OFSI provides guidance to clarify what financial sanctions are and what risks organisations need to consider.

We have just produced our latest sector-specific fact sheet for importers and exporters. We worked closely with the import and export sector, as well as the Department for International Trade, to answer these FAQs.

Rena Lalgie, director of OFSI , said:

We want UK businesses to succeed globally with an understanding of what it means to comply with their sanctions obligations. This supports our aim of encouraging economic growth while enforcing our national security objectives. Our latest guidance clarifies what exporters need to consider to manage their financial sanctions risk.

Chris Chew, Head of Policy, Export Control Joint Unit, said:

Just as trade and finance go hand in hand so do trade sanctions and financial sanctions. I welcome the publication of this guidance which gives important information for importers and exporters on compliance with financial sanctions.

Further information

This guidance includes:

the difference between trade and financial sanctions

how to find out who is subject to financial sanctions

when to apply for an OFSI licence as well as an export control licence

what to do if you suspect a breach

You can view the Importers and Exporters FAQs online. Please read them alongside our general guidance for further clarification.