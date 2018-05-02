New ACCEA Chair announced

Stuart is a GMC-registered physician who trained in General Medicine and General Practice. He spent many years working in senior leadership roles at Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Norgine, Takeda and UCB.

He founded Vermilion Life Sciences, which aims to improve patient access to medicines by reducing development times and costs of new medicines.

Stuart is a:

board trustee of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine

professional member of the board of the Human Tissue Authority

He has also worked as an external ‘champion’ for the Office for Life Sciences’ Accelerated Access Review.

This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments. It has been made on merit and political activity played no part in the decision process. During the appointments process, Stuart has not declared any political activity.

The post is for up to 2 days a week and has a salary of £52,540 a year.

Stuart said: