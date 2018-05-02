News story
New ACCEA Chair announced
Dr Stuart Dollow has been appointed as Chair of the Advisory Committee on Clinical Excellence Awards (ACCEA) for 3 years from 1 June 2018.
Stuart is a GMC-registered physician who trained in General Medicine and General Practice. He spent many years working in senior leadership roles at Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Norgine, Takeda and UCB.
He founded Vermilion Life Sciences, which aims to improve patient access to medicines by reducing development times and costs of new medicines.
Stuart is a:
- board trustee of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine
- professional member of the board of the Human Tissue Authority
He has also worked as an external ‘champion’ for the Office for Life Sciences’ Accelerated Access Review.
This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments. It has been made on merit and political activity played no part in the decision process. During the appointments process, Stuart has not declared any political activity.
The post is for up to 2 days a week and has a salary of £52,540 a year.
Stuart said:
I am honoured and excited to have been selected as the Chair of ACCEA. I aim to rapidly learn about the operation of the scheme and how it both rewards and incentivises the highest quality research, care and outcomes that provide important benefits for patients and public health.
I look forward to meeting my new colleagues and learning from them, as we work together to investigate how to maximise the positive impact of the Awards.