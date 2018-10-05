Members of LLWR workforce collect prestigious health and safety accolade

Members of the LLWR workforce were on hand to collect the organisation’s fourth President’s Award for its exceptional performance in 2017, in a RoSPA ceremony in Glasgow.

Accolades are based on an organisation’s individual occupational health and safety performance and the President’s Award was conferred in recognition of LLWR receiving a 13th consecutive Gold Award.

Elaine Burrage, LLWR’s Health & Safety (H&S) Manager, said: “In order to achieve a Gold Award we have to declare our safety statistics to RoSPA, but that is only part of the judging criteria.

“RoSPA also want to understand and assess our H&S management system, how we are continuously improving the health and safety of all those involved in our activities, ensuring that we provide adequate training to the correct standards, ensuring that our contractors and others affected by our work are kept safe at all times and how we monitor our performance and the health of our workforce.

“These are only a few of the criteria they assess us on.”

Russell Beckwith, Low Level Waste Operations Manager, one of those chosen to attend the ceremony, said: “Being asked to represent LLWR and accepting the President’s Award for 13 years of outstanding performance was a proud moment.

“For us to be associated with companies that seek to achieve excellence in health and safety performance and keep that standard going for this considerable length of time just goes to prove the high standards we set ourselves, not just ensuring that we all go home safely to our families, but also that what we are doing is being recognised on the national stage.”