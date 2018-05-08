Marrakesh Treaty: UK launches consultation

The IPO is consulting on how the UK implements the Marrakesh Treaty in the UK. The consultation will run from 11am on Tuesday 8 May 2018 until 11:45pm on Tuesday 19 June 2018.

The Treaty improves access to books for the visually impaired and print disabled. It creates exceptions to copyright that allow copies of books to be made in an accessible format, and allow those copies to transfer across borders. Members must implement the relevant EU Directive by 12 October 2018.

You can read the full consultation document and submit your views to MarrakeshConsultation@ipo.gov.uk.