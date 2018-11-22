News story
Manchester seminar: Offender to Entrepreneur
In this free seminar David will showcase his reseach of innovative programs in the USA which tackle recidivism by enabling men and women to develop their entrepreneurial skills
Wednesday, 9 January
Offender to Entrepreneur
Sharing best practice from the USA in enabling individuals to develop a crime free future
featuring
David Morgan FRSA
Enterprise Partnership Lead │ Novus & Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow
Please se attached flyer for details and how to book
