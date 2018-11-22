News story

Manchester seminar: Offender to Entrepreneur

In this free seminar David will showcase his reseach of innovative programs in the USA which tackle recidivism by enabling men and women to develop their entrepreneurial skills

From:
Academy for Social Justice Commissioning
seminar audience
Wednesday, 9 January

Offender to Entrepreneur

Sharing best practice from the USA in enabling individuals to develop a crime free future

featuring

David Morgan FRSA

Enterprise Partnership Lead │ Novus & Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow

Please se attached flyer for details and how to book

Offender to Entrepreneur seminar flyer

PDF, 365KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

