Manchester seminar - Innovative commisionong to Engage offenders (13 Sept 2018)

Drawing on research evidence about offender engagement, this free seminar will explore the potential for adopting alternative approaches to commissioning voluntary services for offenders.

13 September, 2018

Engaging Offenders:

Exploring alternative approaches to commissioning voluntary sector justice services

Kevin Wong Associate Director for Criminal Justice │Policy and Evaluation Research Unit Manchester Metropolitan University

Please see the attached flyer for more information and how to book.

Engaging offenders seminar flyer

PDF, 404KB, 1 page

Published 13 July 2018

