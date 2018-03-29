News story

Manchester seminar: Increasing the use of community sentence treatment requirements

In this free seminar, speakers will give an overview of the CSTR programme and share initial thoughts on increasing the use of these treatment requirements

From:
Academy for Social Justice Commissioning
Thursday, 26 April, 2018

Mignon French │Programme Manager │Community Sentence Treatment Requirements Vince Treece │Programme Support │Community Sentence Treatment Requirements Nino Maddalena │Criminal Justice Manager │Alcohol, Drugs and Tobacco Division │Public Health England

The Community Sentence Treatment Requirement Programme (CSTR) is a partnership between the Department of Health, Ministry of Justice, NHS England and Public Health England. A joint protocol has been developed to provide an opportunity to increase the use of CSTRs as well as understanding the reasons why they are currently under-used.

In this free seminar Mignon, Vince and Nino will give an overview of the programme and share some initial thoughts around increasing the use of these treatment requirements.

Please see the attached flyer for details and how to book.

Increasing the use of Community Sentence Treatment Requirements (seminar flyer)

