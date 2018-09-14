News story
Manchester seminar: Fulfilling the legacy of the Stephen Lawrence inquiry report – twenty years on (16 Oct, 2018)
This free seminar will examine what makes a good hate crime reporting service and introduces the first 'third-party reporting centre (TPRC) assessment tool'.
16 October, 2018
Featuring
Kris Christmann │Huddersfield University
Michelle Rogerson │Huddersfield University
Neil Monk │ Hate Crime Champion │Victim Support
Rose Simkins │Chief Executive │Stop Hate UK
Please see the attached flyer for details and how to book.
Published 14 September 2018