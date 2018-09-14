News story

Manchester seminar: Fulfilling the legacy of the Stephen Lawrence inquiry report – twenty years on (16 Oct, 2018)

This free seminar will examine what makes a good hate crime reporting service and introduces the first 'third-party reporting centre (TPRC) assessment tool'.

Academy for Social Justice Commissioning
Seminar audience

16 October, 2018

Featuring

Kris Christmann │Huddersfield University

Michelle Rogerson │Huddersfield University

Neil Monk │ Hate Crime Champion │Victim Support

Rose Simkins │Chief Executive │Stop Hate UK

Please see the attached flyer for details and how to book.

Fulfilling the legacy of the Stephen Lawrence inquiry report – twenty years on (seminar flyer)

