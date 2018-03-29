Maintained stability in provider allocations

On the adult education budget, we continue to maintain levels of investment. Grant provider block grant allocations are rolling-forward from 2017 to 2018 and contract for service provider allocations are being increased from 9-month to 12-month values. Where applicable, we are also consolidating run-down funding into contract for service baselines too. In all cases, allocations will include any growth awarded so far this year. To ensure providers can deliver adult education budget provision with confidence, we are committing to fund 3% over-delivery at the end of the 2018 to 2019 funding year for all providers.

For advanced learner loan facilities providers, baselines have been calculated using full-year delivery in 2016 to 2017 and increasing it by 3%. We have then applied rules reflecting decisions made at performance-management points this year.

To ensure advanced learner loan bursary funding is targeted effectively at the providers that need it most, for the first time, we have linked advanced learner loan bursary allocations to full year 2016 to 2017 delivery and applied an increase of 3%.

For 16 to 18 traineeships, we have used 12-months of delivery (6 months from 2016 to 2017 and 6 months from 2017 to 2018) to calculate allocations. We have then applied a 3% increase and applied rules reflecting decisions made at performance-management points this year.

For apprenticeship providers who have apprentices that will still be in learning on 31 July 2018, carry-in allocations will be calculated using R10 data submissions. This allocation will be worked out by using our standard carry-in methodology and will be issued in July 2018. We encourage colleges and providers to submit full and timely data at R10 as this will improve the accuracy of the carry-in allocation we work out for colleges and providers.

Skills and adult education allocations for 2018 to 2019