Low Pay Commission holding drop-in session in Barnstaple on minimum wage

The visit to Barnstaple is part of a programme of visits the Low Pay Commission (LPC) is making around the UK during 2018 to gather information on how the National Living Wage is operating (see below for full list of visits). The LPC is also gathering evidence on the idea for a higher minimum wage for non-guaranteed hours, and its upcoming review of the minimum wage rates for young workers.

Professor Richard Dickens and Professor Sarah Brown will meet a number of representatives in North Devon to hear first hand what impact the National Living Wage is having on businesses and workers.

On Wednesday 23 May there will be a drop-in session for anyone who wants to share their experiences of the minimum wage. The session will be from 16:30-17:30 at the Imperial Hotel in Barnstaple. The LPC welcomes anyone to share their experience of the minimum wage, whether as a worker or employer. Commissioners will also be able to explain how the LPC works and how we make recommendations to the Government.

Low Pay Commissioner Sarah Brown said:

Hearing directly from those affected by the National Living Wage and other minimum wage rates is an important part of the Commission’s work and informs our recommendations to the government. Our visits take us around the UK and we welcome the opportunity to hear how the National Living Wage has affected people in the South West.

LPC visits 2018

Date Location 25-26 April Kendal and South Lakeland 23-24 May Barnstaple and North Devon 13-14 June Newry, Northern Ireland 13-14 June Perth, Scotland 4-5 July Anglesey, Wales 8-9 August Birmingham

Current minimum and previous National Minimum Wage rates

Minimum Wage rate Old rate (2017/18) Current rate National Living Wage £7.50 £7.83 21-24 Year Old Rate £7.05 £7.38 18-20 Year Old Rate £5.60 £5.90 16-17 Year Old Rate £4.05 £4.20 Apprentice Rate £3.50 £3.70 Accommodation offset £6.40 £7.00

Notes