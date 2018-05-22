Press release
Low Pay Commission holding drop-in session in Barnstaple on minimum wage
The Low Pay Commission is visiting Barnstaple and North Devon on 23 and 24 May 2018 as part of its annual consultation, including a drop-in session on Wednesday.
The visit to Barnstaple is part of a programme of visits the Low Pay Commission (LPC) is making around the UK during 2018 to gather information on how the National Living Wage is operating (see below for full list of visits). The LPC is also gathering evidence on the idea for a higher minimum wage for non-guaranteed hours, and its upcoming review of the minimum wage rates for young workers.
Professor Richard Dickens and Professor Sarah Brown will meet a number of representatives in North Devon to hear first hand what impact the National Living Wage is having on businesses and workers.
On Wednesday 23 May there will be a drop-in session for anyone who wants to share their experiences of the minimum wage. The session will be from 16:30-17:30 at the Imperial Hotel in Barnstaple. The LPC welcomes anyone to share their experience of the minimum wage, whether as a worker or employer. Commissioners will also be able to explain how the LPC works and how we make recommendations to the Government.
Low Pay Commissioner Sarah Brown said:
Hearing directly from those affected by the National Living Wage and other minimum wage rates is an important part of the Commission’s work and informs our recommendations to the government. Our visits take us around the UK and we welcome the opportunity to hear how the National Living Wage has affected people in the South West.
LPC visits 2018
|Date
|Location
|25-26 April
|Kendal and South Lakeland
|23-24 May
|Barnstaple and North Devon
|13-14 June
|Newry, Northern Ireland
|13-14 June
|Perth, Scotland
|4-5 July
|Anglesey, Wales
|8-9 August
|Birmingham
Current minimum and previous National Minimum Wage rates
|Minimum Wage rate
|Old rate (2017/18)
|Current rate
|National Living Wage
|£7.50
|£7.83
|21-24 Year Old Rate
|£7.05
|£7.38
|18-20 Year Old Rate
|£5.60
|£5.90
|16-17 Year Old Rate
|£4.05
|£4.20
|Apprentice Rate
|£3.50
|£3.70
|Accommodation offset
|£6.40
|£7.00
Notes
- The Low Pay Commission is an independent body that advises the government about the National Living Wage and the National Minimum Wage.
- The LPC is responsible for: carrying out extensive research and consultation, and commissioning research projects; analysing relevant data and actively encouraging the Office of National Statistics to establish better estimates of the incidence of low pay; carrying out surveys of firms in low-paying sectors; consulting with employers, workers and their representatives and taking written and oral evidence from a wide range of organisations; making fact-finding visits throughout the UK to meet employers, employees and representative organisations.
- There are 9 Low Pay Commissioners drawn from a range of employee, employer and academic backgrounds. The LPC is chaired by Bryan Sanderson.
- All the Commissioners serve in an individual capacity. They are supported by a secretariat, which has 8 members of staff and is based in London.
- If you are are involved in a business, are a worker, or have information you would like to share with commissioners about the effects of the National Living Wage or Minimum Wage, and would like to meet the Commissioners, please contact the LPC secretariat using the contact details below.
Press enquiries
8th Floor
Fleetbank House
2-6 Salisbury Square
London
EC4Y 8JX
Email lpc@lowpay.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7211 8772
Out of hours 07720 212676