Loveday Ryder announced as new BPDTS Ltd CEO

Loveday Ryder will take over as BPDTS’s new Chief Executive Officer ( CEO ) from Monday 22 January, replacing Ray Long who recently retired from the Civil Service.

She joins BPDTS Ltd from the Ministry of Justice where she successfully served in a number of senior roles in organisation design, change management and programme delivery.

Before joining the Civil Service in 2006, Loveday worked within a specialist management consultancy delivering business change, performance improvement, and IT programmes in both the public and private sector.

Welcoming the appointment, Chair of the BPDTS Ltd Board, Claire Johnston, said:

Loveday Ryder will be responsible for the day-to-day management of BPDTS, in line with the business strategy set by the board and the conditions contained in the founding documents of the company. She has an excellent track record and wealth of experience, which I have no doubt she will bring to the role.

Loveday Ryder, talking about her new role, said: