Lord Mayor of the City of London Charles Bowman to visit Indonesia

The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Charles Bowman will visit Jakarta on 9 May 2018 in his capacity as a global ambassador for the UK’s financial and professional sector. The Lord Mayor will discuss areas of collaboration with Indonesia on infrastructure finance, green finance and financial technology (fintech). The Lord Mayor is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, Minister for State Owned Enterprise Rini Soemarno and Head of Jakarta Stock Exchange Tito Sulistio. He will also open the Indonesian Stock Exchange, where he will take part in a Green Finance Summit and meet interlocutors from infrastructure projects and financial institutions.

The Rt Hon The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Charles Bowman said:

I am hugely excited about my visit to Jakarta, one of the most vibrant and exciting cities in South East Asia. London’s strengths as a leading international financial centre and foreign exchange hub perfectly complement Indonesia’s drive to grow its economy and expand further on the world stage. I look forward to discussing how we can further support Indonesia’s ambitious infrastructure plans, and share our expertise in infrastructure finance, green finance and fintech.

Notes to Editors: