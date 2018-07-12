Lord Duncan to visit Scottish Borders to discuss food and drink production

He will be speaking with a variety of stakeholders about EU exit, the future of farming, and the importance of agricultural innovation to improve output and boost producer’s profits.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Lord Duncan said:

Make no mistake, Scotland’s food and drink is iconic – it is recognised for its quality and heritage all over the world, and is an enormous draw for tourists and investors alike.

And it’s not just salmon and whisky – Scotland’s soft fruits, meat and dairy produce is renowned for flavour and I’m really looking forward to meeting processors, growers and farmers and hearing all about their businesses and their thoughts on how the UK Government can support agriculture in Scotland.

At the Royal Highland Show I spoke about the importance that science and innovation has to play in agriculture and Dourie Farm is a great example of how genetic science can make a positive impact on the farm’s bottom line.

I’m also keen to hear from the teams behind Eyeball brewing and Thistley cross cider. Scotland’s craft drinks industry is booming and the demand is out there. We’ll be discussing the importance of frameworks around labelling, and opportunities for exporting all around the world.

It’s really important that as the UK approaches our exit from the EU that we can hear directly from a range of suppliers about the challenges and opportunities that they see over the years ahead.

Over the two days Lord Duncan will visit Hardiesmill Farm, Gordon; Eyeball Brewery/Thistly Cross Cider, and Belhaven Fruit Farm, Dunbar; Dourie Farm, Port William; and Cream of Galloway, Castle Douglas.