Lord Duncan participates in RAF100 Baton Relay in Edinburgh

Marking 100 years of the Royal Air Force (RAF), the RAF100 Baton Relay made its way to Edinburgh on Monday (28 May 2018) as part of its procession across 100 sites in 100 days. Lord Duncan was joined by serving RAF personnel, veterans and the Lord Provost in carrying the specially-created commemorative baton, following a Legion Scotland piper from Parliament to Edinburgh Castle.

UK Government minister for Scotland Lord Duncan said:

The RAF100 Baton Relay is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the rich history of the RAF and reflect on all it has achieved over the past 100 years. It was an honour to be part of the Edinburgh leg of this adventure and to join people from across Edinburgh and the whole of Scotland commemorating and celebrating the service of those who have selflessly defended the Nation’s interests - at home and overseas - over the past century.

Group Captain Clive Coombes, Chief of Staff and Assistant Air Officer Scotland, said:

The RAF is deeply proud of its Scottish heritage, and it’s fitting that Edinburgh’s own 603 Squadron will receive the high honour of the Freedom of the City in the RAF’s 100th year. Today was also a chance for the RAF to thank the people of Scotland, who have fully embraced our 100th anniversary celebrations over the last few weeks.

The RAF100 Baton Relay is part of a wider programme of centenary events to celebrate this milestone of the Nation’s military history. The centre-piece takes place on 10 July 2018 with a service in Westminster Abbey, a parade along The Mall and a mass flypast.

The RAF100 Campaign also supports the UK Government’s Plan for Britain, a Global Britain, a Stronger Economy, a Fairer Society and a United Nation.

Also taking place in Edinburgh, the RAF will take the lead at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in August.